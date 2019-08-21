ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Chantal formed late Tuesday night over the open waters of the Atlantic, becoming our third named storm of the 2019 hurricane season.

As of Wednesday morning, it was located over 400 miles from Cape Race, Newfoundland and poses no threat to land.

Chantal will move quickly east on the northern edge of high pressure but will slow down in a couple of days and drop south. Chantal will encounter dry air through Thursday that may tear it apart. If it doesn’t, low wind shear and warm waters this weekend may keep Chantal tropical through next week.

This storm will stay over the Atlantic and far away from the U.S.; there are no concerns for Florida.

Meanwhile, a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms over the Bahamas is now showing a low likelihood of development over the next five days. This system is projected to move toward the Florida peninsula and then lift north toward the southeastern U.S. Regardless of what this feature becomes, it will still produce more numerous showers and storms Central Florida later this week and into the weekend.