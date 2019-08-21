When it comes to caring for an injured or aging pet, there are more rehab options than ever before.

In Webster, Thera-Vet Acres has therapy and rehabilitation programs just for pets and horses including acupuncture, massage therapy and nutritional support.

Thera-Vet Acres in #Webster / #Penfield is a 50-acre campus that provides hydrotherapy, acupuncture, massage and laser therapy for dogs, cats and horses. We are checking out the various therapies today on #YourMorningRochester #Pets #Dogs #Cats pic.twitter.com/HK7vXUFben — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) August 21, 2019

Dr. Kristin Browne opened Thera-Vet 13 years ago.

“It is my passion and my love,” she said. “It is a joy to see them come in kind of hurting and in a little bit of pain and to be able to take that away and give them the best life that they possibly can.”

There's post-surgery laser treatments to help dogs with pain relief and circulation. Hydrotherapy is a treadmill in the water designed to help dogs heal from injuries like torn ligaments. Thera-Vet has 50 acres with plenty of play space for the dogs and horses. They also offer doggie day care and overnight boarding.

Brody had back surgery. He’s getting laser treatments to help with healing, pain relief and circulation. This is Thera-Vet Acres Rehab and Fitness in Webster. #YourMorningRochester #pets pic.twitter.com/dOmPh9oQt8 — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) August 21, 2019

“What’s nice is we have trails and pastures and things so it really allows us to give that individuality as far as making different therapy care plans and trying to do the best we can for each individual pet,” she said.