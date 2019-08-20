A new Henrietta ice cream shop is serving up made-from-scratch ice cream using liquid nitrogen.

Sweet Mist uses liquid nitrogen to freeze custom-blended treats from a base of cream, coconut or sorbet.

Each order is freshly prepared with endless flavors and toppings and is frozen within minutes.

The liquid nitrogen is -321 degrees Fahrenheit.

There's a new ice cream shop in #Henrietta that serves up custom-blended ice cream by using liquid nitrogen. There are NO freezers at "Sweet Mist". We are getting a closer look on how it's freshly prepared in minutes. #YourMorningRochester #icecream #desserts pic.twitter.com/DdyVlhHiB6 — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) August 20, 2019

"We just kind of researched and experimented with it and we just wanted to bring it to everybody,” said Aman Sighn, who owns Sweet Mist with his brother Ajay. “You are not eating any of the nitrogen in there. It actually evaporates very quickly and you will see once we are done freezing it we put in a hot bath real quick to get it to normal ice cream temperatures. Eighty percent of the air is nitrogen and it just goes right back into the air."

Customers can pick anything from cereals, to pickles to international flavors and unique things like saffron, ginger and black sesame.

There's a new ice cream shop in #Henrietta that serves up custom-blended ice cream by using liquid nitrogen. There are NO freezers at "Sweet Mist". We are getting a closer look on how it's freshly prepared in minutes. #YourMorningRochester #icecream #desserts pic.twitter.com/DdyVlhHiB6 — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) August 20, 2019

They whisk it up, take it the mixer, add the nitrogen, blend it together and freeze it into ice cream.

"We just enjoy stuff like this and we just have fun doing it," Sighn said.

Sweet Mist is open seven days a week in the Win-Jeff Plaza in Henrietta.