ORLANDO, Fla. — Two pedestrians were struck and killed by drivers who left the scene in separate hit-and-run crashes Sunday.

The first hit-and-run happened just after 6 a.m. on U.S. 441 in Lake County, Leesburg Police say. Investigators think 32-year-old Paris Fred Antonio Smith was trying to walk across the roadway near North 3rd St. when he was struck by a vehicle, which drove off.

Smith was found lying in the median. He was taken to Leesburg Regional Medical Center , where he was pronounced dead.

Later that evening in Palm Bay, 50-year-old Wendi L. Kunkel was struck and killed on Palm Bay Road near Lipscomb Street, police said.

"The suspect vehicle did not stop," Palm Bay Police said on Twitter. "We ask anyone who may have witnessed the accident, or may have information regarding the incident or suspect, to contact the Palm Bay Police Department."

Anyone who can shed any light on the vehicles possibly involved in these crashes is asked to call Leesburg Police's traffic unit at 352-787-2121 or Palm Bay Police's nonemergency number at 321-952-3456. Tipsters in either fatal crash can also call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.