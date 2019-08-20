PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Crews are out in force off the St. Augustine coast as the search for two missing boaters out of Port Canaveral entered another day.

Brian McCluney, Justin Walker have been missing since Friday

McCluney's tackle bag found by volunteer

Jacksonville firefighter Brian McCluney and Justin Walker, a firefighter from Fairfax, Virginia, went out on a boat for a fishing trip Friday night at Port Canaveral and have not been seen since.

On Monday a tackle bag was found several miles off the coast of St. Augustine by a volunteer, and McCluney's family confirmed the bag belonged to him.

Around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning a large number of volunteers showed up to aid Jacksonville Fire Rescue in a concentrated search of that area, 30 to 60 miles offshore.

The U.S. Coast Guard is also helping with the search, using planes and boats to cover an area from Charlotte, South Carolina down to Port Canaveral. Coast Guard crews searched through the night, and have covered about 46,800 square miles since they began their search, according to officials.

#UPADTE 13: @USCG crews continue to search for the overdue @PortCanaveral boaters. An HC-130 search plane and 2 CBP C-130 planes are conducting a first light search and 2 87-ft patrol boats and a fast response cutter searched through the night and remain on scene. #HappeningNow pic.twitter.com/u6a0vXjVfE — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 20, 2019

The McCluney and Walker families said the men were going out for a quick fishing trip Friday so the two firefighters could test a boat before trying to sell it.

The missing boat is a 23-foot Robalo center console, with a white hull with a black T top.

Meanwhile, the firefighters union in Jacksonville has set up link on its website to help raise money for the search.