ORANGE CITY, Fla. — A Seminole County felon who described himself as the devil has been arrested after threatening a mass shooting in Orange City, according to a police report.

John Deranleau charged with aggravated stalking

Cops: Suspect threatened block-wide shooting

Alleged target included elementary school

In text messages, John Deranleau, 27, said he doesn’t care about police and would shoot everyone who lives at a house on East University Avenue, which is near Orange City Elementary School, Orange City Police said in the report.

In one message, according to police, the suspect threatened to shoot up the block.

Deranleau sent the messages to a woman who lives in the house with her three children and is letting Deranleau’s ex-girlfriend live with her. His threats began August 12, a report says.

"Deranleau referred to himself as Satan and he was going to show her who the devil was and that he would be showing up within 72 hours," one of the messages said.

Deranleau is accused of sending nine threatening messages and leaving a threatening voicemail during a three-day period, Orange City Police said.

He was booked into jail August 18.

Deranleau is being held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail in Daytona Beach on charges of aggravated stalking and violating the terms of his probation for providing false information to a pawnbroker.

He was sentenced in Seminole County to one year of probation for the false-information charge on June 4. The police report said the suspect lived in Lake Mary but the alleged victim said he was homeless somewhere in Sanford.