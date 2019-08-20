ORLANDO, Fla. — What do you want the future of tranportation in Orange County to be?

Transportation town hall meeting Wednesday

From 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Orlando

County looking for public input on long-term transportation solutions

Mayor Jerry Demings is hosting the first town hall meeting Wednesday to get those suggestions.

The first transportation community town hall meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the LYNX Central Station on Garland Avenue in downtown Orlando. If you can't attend the first meeting, you can watch it live on the Orange County website.

The county is promising to hold dozens of these town halls over the next year, looking for long-term solutions.

The county will look for suggestions on things as varied as road improvements to construction, to the future of public transportation like LYNX and SunRail.

In his State of the County address back in May, Demings announced plans for a tax referendum on public transportation for the 2020 ballot.

Voters would decide whether to approve a one-cent sales tax increase to pay for improvements to county roads, SunRail and LYNX. Demings said the tax would help fully fund the transportation system and improve commutes for workers, especially since Orange County's population is growing by thousands every year.

Only the date of the first town hall has been announced. More dates will be set in the future.