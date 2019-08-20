DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A planned homeless shelter in Daytona Beach will open later than anticipated after all.

The board of the First Step Shelter met Monday night to discuss the shelter's progress.

After several setbacks and a change in leadership, the shelter's completion has been pushed back from September to October 2.

The shelter's new interim director Jane Bloom said there is still quite a bit of work that needs to be done inside the building and to the parking lot before opening its doors.

Bloom says the board does not have a firm date for when the shelter will open, as they still need their certificate of occupancy.

Once open, they shelter will take in 45 people. Bloom says they will them ramp up to 100 people once all their procedures have been worked out.