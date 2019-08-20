ALTAMONT SPRINGS, Fla. — Seven children and three adults were hospitalized — some as trauma alerts — after a fire tore through a Seminole County mobile home early Tuesday morning.

The Seminole County Fire Department responded to the fire at 6:50 a.m. on the 100 block of Alma Drive in Altamonte Springs.

All 10 suffered injuries from burns to smoke inhalation. Two of the children listed as trauma alerts, according to department spokesperson Sharon Gregory.

NOW: Seminole County Fire Department investigating morning fire at a mobile home on Alma Drive:

•7 children, 3 adults injured

•Injuries mix of burns and smoke inhalation



STORY: https://t.co/wOGQsrMrsb@MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/R1xaHyfqVa — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) August 20, 2019

All of the children and one adult were sent to the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando, one adult was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and the other adult was taken to AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, Gregory told Spectrum News 13.

Of the three adults, one was a neighbor who is thought to be a relative and was the one who called 911, she said.

The people in the double-wide mobile home with an extension were trying to get out of the home when firefighters arrived.

The state fire marshal is at the scene, and the American Red Cross is helping the family.

SCFD Alma Drive Fire (photo): SCFD remains on scene. 7 children and 3 adults transported. 1 of the adults was a neighbor. Longwood FD assisted. SCFD and the State Fire Marshals Office is investigating. pic.twitter.com/aO4IkPLIyV — SCFD PIO Media (@scfdpio) August 20, 2019

