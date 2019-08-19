ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County school bus carrying 23 children was involved in a crash Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Orange County school bus with 23 children involved in crash

Pickup truck rear-ended bus as it was making a turn

Driver of the pickup truck was ticketed for careless driving

The bus was traveling south on Dean Road, ahead of a pickup truck driven by 33-year-old Adriana Santiago, troopers said. As the bus was making a right turn onto Winder Road, Santiago failed to slow down, hitting the back of the bus, an FHP report said.

Three injuries were reported on the bus, but the injuries were minor. No one was transported to a hospital.

"Drivers need to make sure they are looking out for school buses," FHP said in a tweet.

Santiago was ticketed for careless driving.