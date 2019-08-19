It's the sound of progress for opportunity, unity and as this entrepreneur’s name declares — dreamers.

"I am the owner of Miss Prissy's," said Dreamer Glen.

Dreamer is one of the first vendors of the Salt City Market, an indoor food hall showcasing the city's diverse food culture, with her specialty being American soul food.

"It's what we grew up with. It's how we comfort ourselves. It encompasses every part of our lives," said Glen.

On Monday, organizers broke ground on the market in downtown Syracuse. It's designed to give food entrepreneurs a chance to show off their skills with a personal touch.

"If you look at Syracuse over the years the food scene, every time there's a new immigrant, there's a new cuisine. What I love is that I'm making traditional Vietnamese food from my mom's hometown and I just can't wait to share it with everyone," said Ngoc Huynh, a Salt City Market vendor.

It's an opportunity Habiba Boru had, but went through many obstacles to achieve. She was a refugee from Ethiopia. Her mom started a restaurant at their refugee camp and now Habiba has brought that restaurant to Syracuse.

"Everything is going to be easier for them because they don't have to worry about finding a space. They don't have to worry about getting equipment in there," said Boru, Habiba's Ethiopian Kitchen owner.

Of course the food is a plus, but it's all about bringing the community together — the north, south, east and west.

"This is everybody both in terms of talent, but also in terms of passing through here, getting something new to eat, seeing your neighbor running a stall or works here, discovering something new that you never dreamed was going on in our town," said Adam Sudmann, Salt City Market manager.

"It's who I am. Syracuse should be a big melting part, pot excuse me. The purpose of the market is to bring everybody together," said Glen.

The market is set to open late next year. It will also include mixed-income apartments on the top floors.