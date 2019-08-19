SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Leaders in Seminole County plan to discuss a proposed ordinance on animal welfare that would impact puppy mills. The first reading of the ordinance is Monday night in Oviedo.

Ordinance to require pet shops to sell animals from shelters

The ordinance would require pet shops to sell only cats and dogs obtained through shelters or rescue organizations. Oviedo calls it an “adoption-based business model."

The ordinance would also ban the sale of dogs or cats in busy public places, such as flea markets, parks, and festivals.

However, it would not apply to animal shelters or rescue organizations.

The goal of the ordinance is to reduce the number of dogs and cats brought in from mills.

According to the Humane Society, over 10,000 puppy mills in the U.S. are selling 2 million puppies a year.​

After animals are born at a breeding facility, which can be overcrowded and unsanitary, according to ASPCA; the animals are sold to brokers and trucked across state lines before being delivered to pet stores across the country.

Oviedo City Council leaders plan to schedule a public hearing on the topic on September 5.​