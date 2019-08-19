ORLANDO, Fla. — There has been significantly more rain this month than a typical August in Central Florida. More rain means more standing water — and in turn more mosquitoes.

Mosquito Control warns with more rain comes more mosquitoes

Orange Co. has stepped up efforts to keep mosquito population down

"The increased rain has increased standing water which has created ideal habitat for mosquito breeding,” explained Orange County Mosquito Control Manager Steve Harrison.

Harrison told Spectrum News 13 they've stepped up their efforts to keep the pest population down. Employees survey for mosquitoes, treat areas, and report back to him, so Harrison can track the trends and respond.

He said the county is under a mosquito-borne illness advisory for eastern equine encephalitis.

"There's another virus, West Nile Virus, which is now showing up on our radar, which we are trying to monitor and keep on top of,” he said. “In response to that, we have increased nighttime sprays to try and keep those adult mosquitoes down."

Harrison says don't panic — the transmission rates for those viruses is very low. He says people can protect themselves by following the “5 Ds.”

Avoid the hours of DUSK and DAWN when mosquitoes are most active

DRESS in long sleeves and pants to protect skin

Wear DEET or another EPA approved repellent

DRAIN any standing water to minimize breeding areas

In Orange County, you can call them at 311 if you want mosquito control to survey the area and treat it as needed.