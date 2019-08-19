NEW YORK - New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill announced Monday the officer at the center of the Eric Garner case will be fired from the department.

Speaking at police headquarters in Lower Manhattan, O'Neill said the decision to dismiss Officer Daniel Pantaleo was made within the last few days and expressed anger and regret for both the officer and Eric Garner.

"It is clear Daniel Pantaleo can no longer effectively serve as a New York City police officer. In carrying out the court's verdict in this case I take no pleasure," O'Neill said.

Almost immediately after the decision was announced, Pantaleo's attorney said they would be filing an article 78 to appeal the firing.

The NYPD judge who recommended Pantaleo be fired for putting Eric Garner in a fatal chokehold says that officer's recount of the 2014 incident was "untruthful".

In the 46-page recommendation, Judge Rosemarie Maldonado described Pantaleo as "disingenuous" in his accounts to investigators five years ago.

She also qualifies other officers who testified about the case as "unreliable".

In the report, the judge says despite Pantaleo's denial of using a banned chokehold, "His actions were completely consistent with his own erroneous and restrictive definition of the Patrol Guide prohibition."

Pantaleo did not testify in his own defense during the departmental trial, and was suspended shortly after the judge recommended he be fired.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he agrees with the commissioner's decision Monday, adding "I believe justice was served".

"This was the police commissioner's decision. He based it on a trial. This was his decision. We talked about the timing and how to prepare the city. But he made the decision," De Blasio said.

When asked about possible repercussions by police, the mayor said, "The people of this city will not accept any slow downs by any public servant. It is not legal to suggest a work slowdown, we have faith the men and women of the NYPD will do their jobs."



In response to the decision, PBA President Pat Lynch said, "Police Commissioner O’Neill has made his choice: he has chosen politics and his own self-interest over the police officers he claims to lead. He has chosen to cringe in fear of the anti-police extremists, rather than standing up for New Yorkers who want a functioning police department, with cops who are empowered to protect them and their families."

"The damage is already done. The NYPD will remain rudderless and frozen, and Commissioner O'Neill will never be able to bring it back. Now it is time for every PO in this city to make their own choice."

Timeline of events in the Eric Garner case

July 17, 2014: Eric Garner dies in a confrontation with Pantaleo after the officer placed him in what appeared to be a chokehold. Police had suspected Garner of selling loose, untaxed cigarettes on the street on New York City’s Staten Island. The confrontation is caught on amateur video, including Garner’s words “I can’t breathe,” which become a rallying cry among protesters.

Aug. 1, 2014: The city medical examiner’s office rules Garner’s death a homicide caused by neck compressions from a chokehold.

Aug. 23, 2014: Over 2,500 people march on Staten Island in protest of Garner’s death.

Sept. 19, 2014: Dr. Michael Baden, a forensic pathologist hired by Garner’s family, agrees with findings that a chokehold caused Garner’s death. Patrick Lynch, the president of the Police Benevolent Association, says that Pantaleo used a “seatbelt” maneuver and that the neck compressions were likely caused by lifesaving medical procedures.

Dec. 3, 2014: A grand jury weighing whether to indict him finds “no reasonable cause” to bring charges against Pantaleo, triggering protests. U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder says federal authorities will conduct a civil rights investigation.

Dec. 20, 2014: A gunman ambushes two New York City Police officers in a patrol car and shoots them to death before killing himself. Authorities say Ismaaiyl Brinsley announced online he was planning to shoot two “pigs” in retaliation for Garner’s death.

July 13, 2015: Garner’s family settles a lawsuit against the city for $5.9 million.

July 11, 2016: Garner’s siblings lend their voices to a song titled “I Can’t Breathe” that was released for the second anniversary of his death.

June 21, 2017: Garner’s family, along with Al Sharpton, meet privately with Justice Department officials. They are told the investigation is still active.

April 19, 2018: Federal civil rights prosecutors recommend charging Pantaleo.

July 16, 2018: The New York Police Department says it will allow disciplinary proceedings against Pantaleo, saying it’s run out of patience with federal authorities’ indecision.

July 21, 2018: Disciplinary proceedings against Pantaleo begin.

May 13, 2019: After many delays, the NYPD disciplinary trial begins for Pantaleo.

May 14, 2019: The NYPD official in charge of training recruits says the restraint technique Pantaleo used on Garner “meets the definition” of a chokehold. The practice was banned in the 1990s.

June 6, 2019: The disciplinary hearing for Pantaleo ends. It can take up to three months before an administrative judge recommends a punishment to the police commissioner.

July 16, 2019: Federal prosecutors say they will not bring charges against Pantaleo, a decision made one day before the five-year anniversary of Garner’s death.

August 2, 2019: NYPD judge recommends Officer Pantaleo be dismissed.

August 14, 2019: Sources: The number two official at the NYPD accepts a judge’s ruling -- First Deputy Commissioner Benjamin Tucker has reviewed the findings and has passed them to NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill.

August 18, 2019: Officer in "I Can't Breathe" chokehold was "Untruthful", judge says in released report.