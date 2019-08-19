KISSIMMEE, Fla. — An Osceola County soccer coach touched a 9-year-old boy before and during practice, Sheriff's investigators say.

Osceola youth soccer coach facing molestation charges

Investigators say he touched 9-year-old boy inappropriately

Hugo Daniel Jimenez-Rumbos, 22, picked up the boy at his Orlando home July 9 and took him to a Kissimmee sporting goods store to buy knee pads before heading to a soccer field.

The boy told detectives that the coach touched his genitals over his clothing while driving to the store and at practice.

The boy also said Jimenez-Rumbos looked down his pants during an exercise.

Jimenez-Rumbos was arrested and faces several counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.