KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of Everett Miller, 47, Kissimmee's alleged cop killer.

On August 18, 2017, Sergeant Sam Howard, 36, and Matthew Baxter, 26, were found shot at Cypress and Palmway Streets in Kissimmee.

Officials said Baxter was "checking out" three people in the area known for drug activity, including Miller, when the officer got into a scuffle with Miller. Howard, his sergeant, responded as backup, said Kissimmee Police Chief Jeff O'Dell.

Both officers didn't have an opportunity to return fire, officials said, and neither of them was wearing body cameras.

Both officers were taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center where they died.

Sheriff's deputies with a neighboring law enforcement agency later tracked Miller down at Roscoe's bar and took him into custody after Miller attempted to reach for his waistband. A handgun and revolver were found on Miller.

Miller is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, resisting an officer without violence and possessing a firearm in a place that serves alcohol.

Officials said Miller, who is a Marine veteran and served in Iraq, was involuntarily committed for a mental evaluation by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office sometime before the murders.

The early stages of the investigation also showed that Miller had made threats to law enforcement on Facebook, O'Dell said. Miller was found competent to stand trial in September of 2017.

Documents later surfaced in 2018 claiming that Miller confessed to the killings to another inmate, Charlie Brown.

However, the official report states there are no records of Brown and Miller having contact.

The state plans to seek the death penalty in the case.