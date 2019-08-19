JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Have you even seen an alligator climb a fence? If not, you may want to watch the video.

A woman in Jacksonville captured an alligator scaling a chain-link fence at the Naval Air Station over the weekend.

The woman was driving by on Saturday when she spotted the gator. Air Station officials say they don't plan on removing the gator from the base unless it poses a danger to residents.

In Florida, the state generally doesn't remove a gator from an area unless it is at least four feet in length and the caller believes it poses a threat to people, pets or property.

In 2018, the state got 14,739 nuisance alligator complaints and removed 8,139 nuisance gators, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

If you are concerned about an alligator in your area, you can contact FWC's Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 1-866-FWC-GATOR (392-4286).