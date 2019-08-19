LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg’s city motto is “the Lakefront City” because it’s surrounded by the beautiful Harris chain of Lakes, but the city is also known for having low-paying service and industrial jobs, according to its residents.

During a recent listening tour, Spectrum News 13 heard the concerns of the Leesburg community, and at the top of that list was the lack of economic opportunity.

We spoke to the city manager to find out what the city is doing to address the issues. Here are five takeaways: