LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg’s city motto is “the Lakefront City” because it’s surrounded by the beautiful Harris chain of Lakes, but the city is also known for having low-paying service and industrial jobs, according to its residents.
- More Lake County coverage
During a recent listening tour, Spectrum News 13 heard the concerns of the Leesburg community, and at the top of that list was the lack of economic opportunity.
We spoke to the city manager to find out what the city is doing to address the issues. Here are five takeaways:
- Leesburg offers several incentive plans to bring in businesses, including free rent on city-owned properties for a limited time.
- City officials re-named a street to entice a high-tech called “That! Company.”
- A downtown master plan is in the works and will be unveiled later this year.
- Construction Leesburg’s Lakefront Center is in the halfway stage.
- The city is working out a deal with The Villages to provide water treatment to 1,500 homes in the hopes that several hundred service industry jobs will be created.