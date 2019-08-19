ORLANDO, Fla. — Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning Floridians about a phishing scam using fake Equifax websites to steal consumer information.

AG Ashley Moody warns of Equifax phishing emails

Scammers trying to obtain consumer information, says Moody

According to Moody, scammers sent out phishing emails with a fake Equifax claim site to obtain people’s personal information.

The scam comes after a massive Equifax data breach, where millions in the state were impacted .

Equifax reached a more than half a billion settlement with the federal government, where potential victims of the breach can apply for benefits until January 22, 2020.

The Federal Trade Commission said $425 million will go to help people affected by the breach.

“Scammers have set up fake claims sites and are sending phishing emails to drive consumers to their sites in an attempt to exploit victims of the Equifax data breach,” Moody said in a press release.