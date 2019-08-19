CLERMONT, Fla. — A fourth correctional worker in Lake County has been arrested for the beating of an inmate that was caught on video.

Correctional Officer Ian Gretka was arrested for the July 8 incident at the Lake Correctional Institution and charged with principal to malicious battery.

Investigators say Gretka was one of four people involed in the July attack on Otis Miller. The attack was shot on video by another inmate with a camera that was smuggled into the jail.

Capt. Milton Gass and correctional officers Hunter Lingo and Joshua Petersilge were arrested last month.

A probably cause affidavit lists six officers involved in the beating, and the Florida Dept. of Corrections says more arrests or administrative action may be coming.

Gretka was fired from his job from Florida Dept. of Corrections.