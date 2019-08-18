AUSTIN, Texas — The Longhorn nation is in mourning after reports that former Texas running back Cedric Benson was killed in a motorcycle crash in West Austin Saturday night.

Family and friends confirmed the news on social media Sunday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car Saturday night at the 5600 block of Mount Bonnell Road. ATCEMS said two people died on the scene — a man in his 30s and a woman in her 30s. Two other adults had non life-threatening injuries.

FINAL: Auto v Motorcycle at ~5600 blk Mount Bonnell Rd; #ATCEMSMedics advising 4 total patients - 2 adult patients, ~30's Male & 30's Female declared Deceased On Scene & 2 adult patients with non-life-threatening injuries will be non-transports. Expect extended road closures. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) August 18, 2019

On Saturday evening, Benson posted a photo of a motorcycle on Instagram with the caption “My Saturday evening.”

Cedric Benson’s brother, Dominic Benson posted on Facebook Sunday morning, “No no no no no no God no!!!! Why him man!!!!! Not Ced man.”

Benson was 36 years old. He was a consensus All-American, 2004 Doak Walker Award winner, and second on the UT all-time rushing list.

Benson’s attorney Sam Bassett released the following statement:

“Cedric was not just a client, he was my friend. He was immensely talented and fierce on the football field yet most have no idea the difficulties he overcame to achieve what he did. Though imperfect in some respects, once Cedric was your friend you understood how kind, sensitive and loyal he was as a man. He was like a younger brother or nephew to me. I will miss him very much.”