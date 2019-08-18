COCOA, Fla. — Three people were burned and taken to a hospital when the sailboat they were aboard traveled near a power line, and electricity arced down the mast and into the boat, wildlife officials say.

The incident happened on the river near Lee Wenner Park , off State Road 520 in Cocoa on Friday evening.

The 32-foot sailboat had 14 people aboard, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Greg Workman said. As it headed north on the river, it passed near a power line, causing an electric arc and large flash.

The sailboat didn't actually make contact with the power line, but electricity arched to the boat's mast, said Chad Weber, another FWC spokesman.

Three people in the sailboat incurred electrical burns. They were taken to Rockledge Regional Medical Center, and none of the burns are considered serious at this time, Workman said Sunday morning.