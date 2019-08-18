Some construction is hurting businesses on Allen Street in Buffalo.

The owner of Trend Up opened his store last year.

Crews began paving the street last month as part of a $6 million street improvement project.

Trend Up's owner said the noise from the construction forces him to keep his door shut, causing many shoppers to wander elsewhere.

"We were open until 6 p.m. then we noticed now construction ends at 3 p.m. so when three o'clock hits we just opened up,” said Giovanni Centurione. “Really, 3-7 is really our normal hours instead to 6 p.m. and we're open on Sundays now too because there is not construction so we're open."

Other store owners said they're hoping to have normal traffic flowing on the street and into their stores by the holidays.

The city projected the work would be done in 2020.