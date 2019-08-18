PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Two boaters have gone missing after what should have been a quick fishing trip leaving from Port Canaveral.

Brian McCluney, Justin Walker missing since Friday

Coast Guard, Navy, Brevard County Sheriff's Office searching

McCluney's brother said boat had previous issues

Kevin McCluney says his younger brother Brian McCluney and friend Justin Walker, both firefighters from different departments, were on a quick fishing trip to make sure the boat was in working order before selling it.

“Hit the water at 11 o'clock at Port Canaveral. It was supposed to be a quick fishing trip," Kevin McCluney said.

COAST GUARD SEARCH: USCG is involved in a search for 2 unaccounted for boaters who left Port Canaveral on Friday and failed to return. JAX firefighter Brian McCluney and Fairfax, VA firefighter Justin Walker were last seen as they launched their 22 foot Robalo from the boat ramp. pic.twitter.com/1iGCDswhNo — Port Canaveral (@PortCanaveral) August 17, 2019

According to Kevin, they were supposed to be back by 6 p.m. Friday but never came home. He found out the boat had issues before and this was the first time it was back in the water.

"They bought a new battery for it, they had an electrical problem probably. There is a radio on the boat, they didn't use it," he said.

Brian McCluney is a U.S. Navy combat veteran with survival training.

"He knows what he's doing, he's been fishing in these waters since we were children," Kevin McCluney said. "He knows the water, he knows this spot. He knows what to do for sure."

Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Command Center, the Navy and the Brevard County Sheriff's Office were out there Saturday looking for the missing boaters and are looking throughout the night.