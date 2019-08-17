SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Heavy rainfall is creating challenges for water management in The Villages. Officials are intentionally flooding golf courses in order to keep water basins from overflowing.

21 golf courses are closed; residents are upset

Official says the flooding is due to public safety

It is called "water dumping" and it is part of a unique system that draws water out of retention ponds and onto area golf courses.

Many residents are upset because now many golf courses are closed.

"Oh it's horrible, I hate it. You can't even go to the driving range, you can't set a tee time because you're getting canceled out. It's horrible," said Villages resident Gloria Bzdula.

However, Villages District Manager Richard Baier says there is a reason for it.

"The recreational aspect of our executive golf plays a heavy role in our consideration, but public safety is always first," he said.

In all, 21 golf courses are closed due to the water dumping process, and Villages officials say they will stay closed until the rainy season ends.