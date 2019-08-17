ORLANDO, Fla. — A graduate of a Central Florida food bank’s culinary program recently got an opportunity of a lifetime to visit the White House.

Johnny Brummit, who graduated from Second Harvest Food Bank’s culinary training program , uses his skills to cook at the Aloft hotel in downtown Orlando. Chef Instructor Israel Santiago taught Brummit.

“The people who are coming into the program, who are applying for the program, are not necessarily the ones who can afford a program,” Santiago said.

Brummit was raised by his grandmother and said money was tight. He had also been arrested several times starting from middle school.

“With having a criminal record, with having a juvenile record, I didn’t know exactly if I could even get a job or go to school. But I kept praying, and I had a grandma who was praying on me too,” Brummit said.

Then he heard about Second Harvest’s program, which is free of charge to those who qualify.

Johnny says it helped him turn his passion for cooking, which he learned from his grandmother, into a career.

“The feeling was like, I had a second chance at life. I had the opportunity to grow, and not only that but to be better,” Brummit said.

Shortly after graduating from the program, he got a job as a cook at Aloft and was quickly promoted to lead breakfast cook.

Then one day, Johnny got a call from Second Harvest while at work.

“She said I had the chance to be flown out to Washington D.C.” Brummit said.

Johnny was nominated by the American Hotel and Lodging Association to represent them at the celebration of the Pledge to America’s Workers .

“I never did imagine it,” Brummit said.

Brummit also got to take his grandmother with him on her birthday — the woman who raised him and helped him develop a love for cooking.

To qualify for the Second Harvest culinary training program, you have to be over 18, and must not have a criminal history involving arson, sexual battery, or violent crimes.