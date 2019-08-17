ORLANDO, Fla. — A Puerto Rican alternative energy company continues to grow in Florida after expanding its business in Orlando three years ago.
Here are five things you should know about the company:
- BEGINNINGS: Maximo Solar, a Puerto Rico alternative energy company, expanded its business to Florida three years ago. The Chief Operation Officer, Jonatthan Martir, said part of the decision was the state’s size and the similarities it shares with the island, sunny weather and potential for storms.
- INSTALLATIONS: When the company first began in Florida, it would do 15 installations a month. Now, it averages 50 installations a month
- HOMES: The company powers more than 1,000 homes.
- RENEWABLE ENERGY: Martir said one of the reasons for the success is the city of Orlando’s promise to try to become a renewable energy city. He also said another reason was the effort to educate the public.
- SOLAR MARKET: Florida is the fifth-fastest-growing solar market in the country according to the Solar Energy Industries. Last year, it was fourth.