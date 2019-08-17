ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped by Orlando Friday to talk to leaders from across the state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at League of Cities Conference in Orlando

He talked Hurricane Michael disaster relief, fighting red tide

DeSantis also said he's set aside a "rainy day" fund for the state

The governor spoke at the League of Cities Conference, touting the Florida’s progress in several areas.

DeSantis says his administration is continuing to work to provide more disaster relief for those affected by Hurricane Michael in the Florida Panhandle.

The governor also says his work with the federal government to better manage Lake Okeechobee is leading to progress fighting red tide , which was a huge problem during recent summers.

“We’re not through the summer yet, but you talk to anybody who’s down there and fishing,and any of that, and go back a year ago and compare now — things are much healthier now and better because we’ve not had all of the discharges,” DeSantis said. “So hopefully that will continue.”

DeSantis also said he has set aside billions of dollars into a rainy-day fund to help the state in case of any future recessions.