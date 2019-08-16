DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Volusia County law enforcement arrested a Daytona Beach man Friday after they say he sent text messages detailing plans for a mass shooting.

Investigators say Tristan Wix, 25, sent several text messages on how to shoot as many people he could in a large crowd.

Some of the text messages detailed how he would commit that shooting, while in others he talked about wanting to die and have fun doing it.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office spokesman says the agency worked with police departments and the Florida Dept. of Law Enforcement to track Wix down and take him into custody.

Investigators say Wix told them he did not own any firearms, but was fascinated with mass shootings.