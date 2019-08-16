ORLANDO, Fla. — Senator Rick Scott is working to find a solution for the high cost of college.

Senator Scott on a higher education cost listening tour across state

Scott working to find solution to cut student debt

Scott to look at policies surrounding pell grants, other financial aid

His listening tour took a stop in Central Florida Thursday to hear what students are concerned about.

Senator Scott says he’s aware that rising student loan debt is a big problem in this country.

According to the Federal Reserve, it's up to 1.6 trillion dollars in the U.S. right now. And he wants the government to help.

“I want to take these ideas back and see what I can do at the federal level,” Scott said.

Students told Scott that paying for college is a struggle for them and their classmates.

“It’s not just paying for courses, paying for textbooks, it’s paying for housing, it’s paying for food,” UCF grad student Thomas Moyer said.

He had to work a full-time job on top of going to school full time to stay out of debt for his bachelor degree.

“So taking my 5 courses on top of maintaining 40 hours of work outside of my school courses,” Moyer said

Many students told Senator Scott that while their parents may make too much for them to qualify for pell grants, their parents still couldn’t afford to pay for all their college expenses.

“So it can be a struggle even if you don’t qualify for financial aid, it doesn’t mean you’re not struggling financially,” Seminole State history major Laura Wick said.

“Not every student is reflective of the money that their parents make,” Moyer added.

Senator Scott said he’s going to look at the policies surrounding pell grants and other federal financial aid after this discussion.

“I think one thing the federal government has to do is take a look at every program and see what changes we need to make,” Scott said.

Scott did not comment specifically on canceling federal student debt when we asked him, but he says the focus should be creating good-paying jobs for students when they graduate.

“And keep building this economy and make sure we don’t continue the problem,” Scott said.

For both Moyers and Wick, their parents invested in a Florida prepaid tuition plan to cover college costs.

But they acknowledge many of their classmates are not as lucky.

Florida ranks 43rd in the nation for the average amount of debt per student, but half of Florida’s students graduate with student loan debt.