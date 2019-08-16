CINCINNATI, Ohio – The Cincinnati Music Accelerator is only two years old, but it’s already making a difference in the lives of dozens of artists.

Area music producer Kick Lee started CMA in 2017 with a $10,000 grant. The non-profit doesn’t teach people how to play instruments but instead helps people with musical abilities capitalize on their talent.

“Cincinnati Music Accelerator is an organization that’s focused on teaching music creatives the music business,” Lee told Spectrum News 1. “Just how to monetize their arts in various forms: business finance, copyright IP, monetization, marketing, and branding.”

Lee said about 30 students have graduated from CMA. Classes are about a month-long and cost $250.

“We find avenues and areas around our community, or just abroad, that compensates them for their time or in other ways they can collaborate with other folks who will compensate them for their time,” Lee said. “Recording studios, songwriting, compositing, live performances, and various things of that nature.”

One of those avenues is The Street Stage Project. CMA pays students and alum to perform as buskers around Cincinnati. Recently, 17-year-old graduate Adanya Stephens was playing piano at 12th and Vine.

“I learned about branding myself,” Stephens said. “I learned about collaborating with people. And I also got to experience some professional things like a professional photoshoot and getting a makeover and having a flyer made, all of that was really interesting. And then since then, I’ve gotten gigs from the connections.”

Stephens started playing the piano when she was six and has dabbled in playing drums and singing. Music is a passion for her, but it’s not her goal to sell out concert venues and sell millions of albums.

“Being a performing musician is fun, but it’s not my end-all goal. I want to start some businesses; that’s my goal. But going to college is my way of getting some information and experience and networking I need to do all those things and really grow myself as an artist.”

Earlier this year, Stephens released her first, self-funded album, “Naive Nostalgia.” She also published a book of poems, “The Heart on my Sleeve.” She’s working on a second album.

Stephens will head to Oberlin College next month to pursue two degrees, one in Jazz Composition and one in Creative Writing. Scholarships will pay for most of her schooling, but her gigs as a musician have also helped.

CMA, in addition to paying students to perform as buskers, also connects artists with local professionals to land gigs, get studio time, or improve their performances.

“We want them to be able to connect with their community, connect with people who just probably wouldn’t go to a musical hall or a Shakespeare Theater or wherever,” Lee said.

CMA’s primary goal is to end the cycle of the starving artist.