ORLANDO, Fla. — We are in the thick of Florida's rainy season, and we've seen plenty of instances where streets and highways have flooded.

Here are 3 important tips to safely drive in the rain

It may seem obvious, but there is a right way to drive when the rain is falling. Whether it's during a typical afternoon thunderstorm or during a hurricane, flash flooding can happen.

Here are three tips to remember while driving during Florida's rainy season:

Tip #1: Slow Down

The roads are most slippery when the rain first starts because oils and greases on the roads haven't washed away, and it gets very slippery on the road.

Depending on how heavy the rain is falling, I'll slow down 20 to 25 mph under the limit. The Florida Highway Patrol echoes that. Lt. Kim Montes told Spectrum News 13 if it's a drizzle, 5 mph below the posted limit should be fine.

She stresses, the posted limit is for optimum driving conditions.

When the visibility is down, your first instinct is to make yourself as visible as possible, and you might automatically go for your flashers. In Florida, that is not allowed.

VIDEO: Heavy rain is moving toward some of our major roads just in time for rush hour. This is our periodic reminder that driving with your hazards on is illegal in Florida. Here's Why. ⬇ pic.twitter.com/bszbBfVb4S — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) August 15, 2019

The only time your hazards can be used is if you're part of a funeral procession, or if you're stopped on the side of the road in an emergency situation.

Tip #2: Turn Around, Don’t Drown

Our certified meteorologists have used the term "turn around, don't drown."

Never drive through flooded roads, even if you think you know how deep it is.

Recently in Orlando, a huge afternoon storm caused massive flooding . There was at least a foot of water at Colonial Drive and Maguire Boulevard. In some cases, cars were floating, and that likely left the cars heavily damaged, if not destroyed.

Tip #3: Auto Insurance

Check your auto insurance policy to make sure you have comprehensive coverage. That's what you'd need if you plan to file a claim for your flood-damaged car.

Again, this may seem like second nature to you, but every time it rains, we hear of standing water or vehicle crashes, so it's a good reminder.

