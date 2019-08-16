EATONVILLE, Fla. — Interstate 4 isn’t known for its artwork, but it could be soon.

The I-4 Ultimate Project Art Endowment Committee is funding public art installations to help improve the view.

Orange County and the cities of Orlando, Winter Park, Maitland, Altamonte Springs, and the town of Eatonville are receiving grant money. Each of the communities will have their own plans and criteria for artists’ proposals.

Eatonville is receiving $225,000 of the $1.5 million awarded. Planners there want the culture and history of the town to be captured.

“First incorporated black municipality, Zora Neale Hurston, black history, culture, and hopefully that should frame what we receive, but I will never tell an artist we want this,” said town planner James Benderson with the Eatonville Arts Advisory Committee.

Their first project on the list is to label and light the historic water tower. It’s something Benderson calls a community icon, and one he wants visible to drivers.

“They look over, and they see Eatonville, and they will see the next overpass the next exit, get off, come back and visit the town,” he said.

They’ll also do some creative landscaping at the overpass and add art on East Kennedy.