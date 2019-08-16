TAMPA, Fla. — This week Mayor Jane Castor made Tampa the second city in Florida behind Orlando to recognize certified LGBT-owned businesses .

Assures businesses have fair/equal access to economic opportunities

Many studies show the designation helps small businesses

It means LGBT businesses will have fair and equal access to contracting opportunities and economic development programs in Tampa.

The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce provides the certification.

The LGBT certification is similar to other designations that already exist for minority, veteran, and women-owned businesses.

There are plenty of studies that show the designation will help.

Academic research shows minority small-business owners have lower rates of success when compared to non-minority firm owners.

Their conclusions cite reasons such as obstacles in obtaining funding and lack of education opportunities for growth.

Only half of all small-business ventures are still in business five years after they startup, according to the federal government.

Other research shows if the help is available, it'll increase the chances for success.