CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Several parts of Central Florida have been hit hard recently with all the rain, particularly the Deer Run community in Seminole County.

Deer Run Golf Course closed in May

Fairway is now a water hazard, floods in rain

County workers have looked at storm drains recently

Allen Sutton lives on what is now the old second hole of the Deer Run Golf Course which recently closed.

The view from his backyard is like the front, a view of the Fairway. Unfortunately, this is no fairway as it is usually a water hazard.

"The water pretty much comes half way up my yard the first time that ever happened we thought it was pretty novel because we had just moved in and the kids and I were tubing because the water in the street was so deep," Sutton said.

That day tubing was seven years ago.

Seven years later he said he's dealing with the same issue with water levels seemingly getting higher.

Residents of the neighborhood, like Sutton, have reached out to Seminole County for help.

"It's an on going thing where they fix something, or try to fix something, and if it doesn't quite work then something else happens. We have been in contact with them through e-mail and phone calls with everything like that over the course of a couple years now," Sutton added.

One of resident sent an email to the county in last November.

A senior team leader from the Roads and Stormwater Division responded saying "I will send this to the district senior team leader Scott Marshall, who will inspect and schedule if ours. Thanks for the notice."

Residents said they still have not heard from the county or been informed of any plans to fix this ongoing issue.

Spectrum News 13 reached out to Seminole County but did not hear back.

Homeowners said that after their interview with Spectrum News 13 took place county workers did show up to look at the drains.