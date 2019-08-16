DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A 29-year-old Daytona Beach man who took off last month before he was found guilty of armed robbery was found Friday morning hiding in the back seat of a Mercedes with an expired registration.

A Daytona Beach police officer at 12:39 a.m. Friday pulled over a red Mercedes heading south in the 800 block of South Ridgewood Avenue because it had an “obscured license plate,” a police report said.

Dispatchers told the officer that the registration was expired and belonged to a white Mercedes, even though the yellow sticker on the license plate showed a June 2023 expiration.

The driver was identified as Azella Luckey.

“While engaged in communication with Luckey, I continued to scan the interior of the motor vehicle due to the copious amount of large items in the back seat,” the officer wrote. The officer noticed a man in the back seat trying to hide under the unidentified items.

The man gave the officer a false name and fake birthdate. When the officer asked for his real name, he admitted he was Gearing.

“When questioned about why he lied about his identity he stated because he was scared and that he had an open warrant,” the officer wrote.

A Volusia County judge issued an order for Gearing's arrest when he left a courtroom last month during jury deliberations .

The jury took 90 minutes to find Gearing guilty of robbing workers at gunpoint at a Dollar General in Daytona Beach on May 21, 2018, State Attorney’s Office spokesman Spencer Stratton Hathaway said in a statement.

Gearing faces at least 10 years in state prison and a maximum possible penalty of life without the possibility of parole for the armed robbery conviction, Hathaway said.

His sentencing date hasn’t been set.

Hathaway said Gearing pointed a firearm at the Dollar General cashier, forcing him to hand over $687.

"Witnesses described Gearing getting into a black Chevrolet Camaro. Later, Gearing was identified by an Enterprise Rent-A-Car employee returning the same car," Hathaway added.