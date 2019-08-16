ORLANDO, Fla. — A computer outage impacting U.S. Customs and Border Patrol caused delays Friday afternoon at airports across the country.
Customs and Border Patrol tweeted at 6:37 p.m. that affected systems were coming back online and travelers were being processed, but not before what it described as a temporary outage involving its processing systems stymied travel.
CBP tweeted out around 5:05 p.m. that a computer outage was impacting airports, meaning officers were forced to process international traveler manually. That led to delays.
Orlando International Airport said seven of its international flights were impacted by the outage around 3 p.m., but things were returning to normal.
Other airports that reported issues included John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, Los Angeles International Airport, Hartsfield International in Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth International in Texas, and Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte International in North Carolina.
As always, you should check with your airport if you are traveling to meet someone and haven't heard from them.
