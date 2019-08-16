ORLANDO, Fla. — A computer outage impacting U.S. Customs and Border Patrol caused delays Friday afternoon at airports across the country.

Customs and Border Patrol tweeted at 6:37 p.m. that affected systems were coming back online and travelers were being processed, but not before what it described as a temporary outage involving its processing systems stymied travel.

The affected systems are coming back online and travelers are being processed. CBP will continue to monitor the incident. There is no indication the disruption was malicious in nature at this time. — CBP (@CBP) August 16, 2019

CBP tweeted out around 5:05 p.m. that a computer outage was impacting airports, meaning officers were forced to process international traveler manually. That led to delays.

CBP is experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems at various air ports of entry & is taking immediate action to address the technology disruption. CBP officers continue to process international travelers using alternative procedures until systems are back online. — CBP (@CBP) August 16, 2019

Orlando International Airport said seven of its international flights were impacted by the outage around 3 p.m., but things were returning to normal.

Other airports that reported issues included John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, Los Angeles International Airport, Hartsfield International in Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth International in Texas, and Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte International in North Carolina.

As always, you should check with your airport if you are traveling to meet someone and haven't heard from them.

.@CBP systems are experiencing an issue which appears to be impacting multiple airports including LAX. Officers are processing passengers manually so please check with your airline for the latest status of any flight impacts. More details as they become available. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) August 16, 2019

Our @cbp officers at @ATLairport @CLTAirport @RDUAirport continue to process arriving International travelers. Arriving travelers at some ports of entry are experiencing longer than usual wait times. #CBP https://t.co/y81TFfxIxv — CBP Southeast (@CBPSoutheast) August 16, 2019

