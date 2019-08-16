This weekend marks a milestone anniversary for a Webster restaurant that’s been serving up Rochester favorites for half a century.
Charlie Riedel’s on Empire Boulevard will commemorate 50 years of business, specializing in burgers, fries, fish fries and, of course, Charlie’s Plates.
With nine grandchildren and great-grandchildren now working there, it’s not uncommon to see four generations working behind the counter.
Now 91 years old, Riedel credits hard work and good food for the restaurant’s success.
“I used to get here and work all day and we did a good job,” he said. “It was a fishbowl and put a few dishes on and did some business.”
Charlie Riedel’s will throw a party to celebrate the anniversary on August 25, complete with live music, fun and games and a throwback menu.