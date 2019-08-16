This weekend marks a milestone anniversary for a Webster restaurant that’s been serving up Rochester favorites for half a century.

Charlie Riedel’s on Empire Boulevard will commemorate 50 years of business, specializing in burgers, fries, fish fries and, of course, Charlie’s Plates.

The best seller here at Charlie’s in Webster is the #cheesburger Come celebrate Charlie’s 50th anniversary Sunday August 25th 2-8. Food sale proceeds will benefit @FoodlinkNY #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/d95rcxoWMq — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) August 16, 2019

With nine grandchildren and great-grandchildren now working there, it’s not uncommon to see four generations working behind the counter.

Charlie Riedel. He turned 91 Tuesday! He has seven children, 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. #family #SmallBusiness #webster Charlie’s Restaurant is celebrating 50 years. pic.twitter.com/xwXbBkrEzh — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) August 16, 2019

Now 91 years old, Riedel credits hard work and good food for the restaurant’s success.

“I used to get here and work all day and we did a good job,” he said. “It was a fishbowl and put a few dishes on and did some business.”

Charlie Riedel’s will throw a party to celebrate the anniversary on August 25, complete with live music, fun and games and a throwback menu.