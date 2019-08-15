POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Students and staff at Davenport School of the Arts experienced a scary situation Thursday morning as the school was put on lockdown for a brief time.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call around 8 a.m. regarding two men armed with firearms near the school on County Road 547.

Thankfully, deputies responded quickly and determined there was no threat to the school.

"We don't take anything for granted, so whether we believe it's a BB gun, a real gun, or whatever, we're gonna do whatever we gotta do to protect our children, and we're gonna call law enforcement, and we're gonna act accordingly." — Superintendent Byrd.

The 911 caller described two young men in black clothing near the school possessing "rifles or assault weapons," according to the sheriff's office release.

Deputies were able to locate the two men, who they say were target shooting with BB guns on their property which is located less than a mile north of the school.

Here is a photo of the actual BB guns that the 911 caller saw. (Courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office)

"Thankfully, this was not an active assailant situation. We became aware of two suspicious people, and out of an abundance of caution, we responded swiftly and we were able to determine there was no legitimate threat. I want to compliment the caller who saw something and said something. I also want to acknowledge the great work done by the deputies, Polk Schools staff, and members from Winter Haven PD, Haines City PD, Davenport PD, Lake Wales PD, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, and the Florida Highway Patrol," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Polk County Schools Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd thanked school staff and the sheriff's office for their quick response during a news conference Thursday.