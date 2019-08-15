ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida state legislators are raising concerns about the treatment of inmates after unannounced visits to state prisons.

Several Florida lawmakers say they have increased visits to state facilities following complaints from inmate families and allegations of abuse.

Florida lawmakers are allowed to make unannounced visits to state correctional facilities. When Democratic State Rep. Carlos Guillermo-Smith visited the Central Florida Reception Facility (CFRF) in southeast Orange County on Wednesday, he said the conditions were poor.

Guillermo-Smith said most inmates were in housing with no air-conditioning, and that inmates were forced to eat meals in about three to four minutes.

"Conditions that many people would agree are inhumane," he said.

In July, video surfaced online showing what appeared to be officers at Lake Correctional Institution beating an inmate .

The Florida Department of Corrections said it would be terminating the three officers involved, and Florida DOC confirmed that the Office of Inspector General is investigating an incident where an inmate at CFRF was beaten so badly, his jaw had to be wired shut to heal.

FDOC released a statement that read, "The Florida Department of Corrections is aware of this incident and takes it, and all allegations of abuse or mistreatment of inmates, seriously. The FDC Office of Inspector General is conducting a thorough investigation. The Office of Inspector General, along with the leadership at Central Florida Reception Center, have a track record of ensuring that any individuals involved in misconduct are held fully accountable. The FDC and leadership at CFRC have zero tolerance for staff who act inappropriately and in contrary to our core values."

As for other conditions, following a previous Spectrum News investigation, FDOC told us out of the 59 facilities across the state, only 18 have air-conditioning in most of housing areas, but officials say other facilities do have fans that circulate air.

Rafael Zaldivar, who's son was murdered several years ago, believes that improving conditions shouldn't be a priority.

"If prisoners don't like the way they're living in prison – they're not country clubs – then don't commit the crime," Zaldivar said. "Why should they deserve air-conditioning?"

Guillermo-Smith said he'll continue to visit state facilities unannounced, and he plans to eventually work with other lawmakers to draft legislation that would require state prisons to improve conditions and treatment of inmates.

"Just because someone made a mistake that landed them in our state prison system, does not mean that we can violate their human rights or their constitutional rights," said Guillermo-Smith.