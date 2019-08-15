SANFORD, Fla. — Attorneys for Grant Amato have filed an appeal for conviction on the murder of his parents and brother.

Public defender Jeff Dowdy filed the appeal on several factors, including what they called speculative digital forensic evidence, criticism over what was allowed and what could be argued during jury selection, and allowing a theory about the gun.

“We think the appellate issues we are raising are very viable and we hope that we can try the case again,” said Dowdy.

Amato was convicted for the January murders of his parents and brother Cody at their Chuluota home, and was sentenced to life in prison without parole after the jury could not come back with a unanimous recommendation on the death penalty.

Amato's attorneys say he remains firm that he is innocent.