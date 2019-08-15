The city of Fulton will be seeing some changes.

The Oswego County city finished on top of the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative in the central New York zone and will be awarded a $10 million grant.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement in Fulton on Wednesday.

No specific plans were laid out but one focus will be put on waterfront and downtown businesses.

"Our city sits behind the beautiful Oswego River and is rich in history. All it needs a spark to reignite its economy,” said Fulton Common Council President Don Patrick Jr.