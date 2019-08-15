ORLANDO, Fla. — Many stockholders are collectively holding their breath after the worst trading day of the year.

The DOW plummeted more than 800 points Wednesday.

The NASDAQ sank three percent, while the broader S&P 500, where most of your 401K portfolio comes from, was not far behind.

"The old adage of what goes up, must come down," explained Jason Compton of Blackston Financial Group .

Compton told Spectrum News 13 that although these plummets are large, the market as a whole is still running high.

In other words, it's not quite a drop in the bucket, but it's not mass chaos either.

He recommends seeing this drop as a positive instead of a negative.

"People are euphoric, people are very excited about the market when it’s up," Compton explained.

"When it's down, people are fearful, they're unsure. And really the mentality has to be opposite. You have to look at it as opportunity," he added.

As for concerns we're headed back to another 2008-level recession, Compton isn't worried.

He said you should never buy or sell your stocks based on emotion and that long-term strategy is key.