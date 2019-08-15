TENNESSEE – Retired NASCAR racer and Kannapolis native Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife, Amy Earnhardt, and their 1-year-old daughter, Isla, have been involved in a plane crash in Bristol, Tennessee, according to family.

A tweet from his sister says the family is safe. Two pilots were also onboard. They were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding. — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) August 15, 2019

The Charlotte Motor Speedway issued a statement on Twitter about the incident saying, "Thankful to hear this good news! Sending prayers and well wishes to the Earnhardt family and pilots."

Thankful to hear this good news! Sending prayers and well wishes to the Earnhardt family and pilots. https://t.co/f2QvflVKZj — Charlotte Motor Speedway (@CLTMotorSpdwy) August 15, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for details.