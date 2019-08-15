TENNESSEE – Retired NASCAR racer and Kannapolis native Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife, Amy Earnhardt, and their 1-year-old daughter, Isla, have been involved in a plane crash in Bristol, Tennessee, according to family.
A tweet from his sister says the family is safe. Two pilots were also onboard. They were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.
The Charlotte Motor Speedway issued a statement on Twitter about the incident saying, "Thankful to hear this good news! Sending prayers and well wishes to the Earnhardt family and pilots."
This is a developing story. Check back for details.