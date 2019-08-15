DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The former Mainland High School principal who had been placed on administrative leave was assigned to teach a class that never happened — but the students still got grades at the end of the year, a second investigation into the administrator has determined.

Dr. Cheryl Salerno was subject of 2 separate investigations

2nd investigation found she taught bogus speech class

District letter: Superintendent was going to recommend her firing

Dr. Cheryl Salerno retired from Volusia County Schools last week.

The second investigation found that she was supposed to teach a speech class with nine students, but there was no evidence that class work was done.

It also determined that Salerno assigned two teachers to counselor positions when they were not qualified to work as counselors.

According to district documents obtained by Spectrum News 13, county Superintendent Tim Egnor was going to recommend she be fired at the August 28 school board meeting based on those findings. But she submitted her retirement notice August 6.

She'd been the subject of two investigations, the first initiated after it was determined that fake AP exams were given to hundreds of students at the Daytona Beach high school.

