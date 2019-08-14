ORLANDO, Fla. — Thirteen states in the U.S. and the District of Colombia allow undocumented immigrants to obtain drivers permit — and Florida may soon become 14th state.

Here are five things you should know about the proposed measure:

1) Who's proposing it?

Republican Florida Sen. David Simmons is proposing a bill to give undocumented immigrants a work and driver’s permit. Undocumented immigrants will still need to take a driver’s test and get driver’s insurance before they hit the roads.

2) How will it help the state?

Simmons says he’s spearheading the proposal because he believes the U.S. Congress is failing to deal with the border crisis, forcing Florida to take action.

Many undocumented immigrants say the law makes them afraid to drive to work or drop off their kids at school, because it’s a misdemeanor offense to drive without a license in Florida.

Democratic Florida Rep. Anna V. Eskamani said the bill will "ensure that we have safer roads," and that it’s critical that anyone in the state of Florida takes a driver’s test and has a license.”

3) Have there been similar bills?

Democratic Florida Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez proposed a similar bill last legislative session, but it did not receive enough support.

4) What's next?

Sen. Simmons plans to file the bill by September. The Florida Legislature begins in January. Rodriguez will reportedly meet with Sen. Simmons to help write the bill.

5) Other facts

The Pew Research Center reports there are an estimated 10.7 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S.