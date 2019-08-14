ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando homeowner thought he heard someone breaking into his garage and fired off a few rounds, only to have the Orlando SWAT team show up and found no intruders, according to officials.

The unnamed man, who has not yet been named, called 911 after he thought someone was breaking into his garage on Lupine Avenue at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The caller armed himself and fired off an unknown number of shots, however, no one was hurt.

As a precaution, the SWAT team came, but authorities found no intruders.

The firearm was confiscated and the man will be going in for mental evaluation, according to police.

No charges are pending.