DELTONA, Fla. — Busted! A raccoon was caught red-handed trying to sneak some snacks from a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School in Deltona.
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of the raccoon seen peering out from inside the machine.
Of course, deputies had a good laugh.
"This gentleman was apprehended today while committing a burglary of a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School," the Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page.
So what happened to the furry little "burglar"?
Well, the vending machine was put onto a dolly and wheeled outside so the raccoon could be set free.
No word if he'll be facing any charges.