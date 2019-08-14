DELTONA, Fla. — Busted! A raccoon was caught red-handed trying to sneak some snacks from a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School in Deltona.

Raccoon caught inside high school vending machine

Photo shows raccoon peering out from the bottom of the machine

Deputies "apprehended" critter, which was eventually freed

RELATED: Rescue Group Saves Raccoon Stuck on Central Florida Causeway Peanut Butter Jar Puts Peckish Trash Panda in a Jam



The Volusia County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of the raccoon seen peering out from inside the machine.

Of course, deputies had a good laugh.

"This gentleman was apprehended today while committing a burglary of a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School," the Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page.

So what happened to the furry little "burglar"?

Here's the moment our vending machine raccoon buddy got his freedom.



Thanks Deputy Danny Clifton, Deltona Animal Control Officer Marion Quinones and Pine Ridge High School Guardian Greg McWhorter! pic.twitter.com/BAvqnpxmhw — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) August 14, 2019

Well, the vending machine was put onto a dolly and wheeled outside so the raccoon could be set free.

No word if he'll be facing any charges.