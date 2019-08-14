APOPKA, Fla. — One man is making it his mission to mow lawns across the United States.

Rodney Smith visited the Apopka Police Department to mow one law in the community with officers.

All of this is part of Smith's “Mowing for a Mission” nationwide tour, which helps support law enforcement.

As a part of the tour, Smith partners with law enforcement officers in different states to make a difference one lawn at a time.

Smith first started out with the “50 Yard Challenge,” a challenge to mow 50 lawns for the elderly, disabled, veterans, or single parents completely free of charge.