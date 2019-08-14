FLORIDA — With class now back in session, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission will meet on Wednesday to craft ways to keep students safe.​

Officials will present changing monthly active-shooter drills

Some Florida schools are not complying with law to have armed officers

RELATED: As School Year Starts, Safety Becomes Top Concern

Seminole County Public Schools (SCPS) Director of School Safety Captain Rick Francis will present modifying monthly active-assailant drills.

It is a topic that came up on Tuesday in the district's news conference, detailing this year's school safety measures.

"Students spoke to us about drills versus training," said SCPS Superintendent Dr. Walt Griffin, speaking about his summertime forums with students at area high schools. "They think it's important that we do practice for emergencies. But they also reminded us they don't need to do the same practice over and over and over. That instruction is just as valuable and they will pay attention."

The district talked about soft measures it is employing, such as apps that allow teachers, with the push of a button, to alert others of active threats.

Formed in the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission's meetings churned out recommendations, which turned into laws.

Such laws required action on the part of school districts, requiring things like officers on every campus, regular active-shooter drills and upped surveillance.

This summer, a statewide report revealed that some schools are not complying with the law.

And according to a new Miami Herald story , up to 200 schools are not compliant.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd urged the state to release the names of those schools that are not compliant with the recommendations, with names released as early as Wednesday.

"I think one way or another, nobody wants to impose sanctions, but we want compliance and for those who need a nudge, then the sanctions are there and I encourage those who are decision makers," said Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, who chairs the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission.